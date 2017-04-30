Construction Season Begins In Barton

Construction season is underway and motorists driving on Route 16 in Barton and on the Roaring Brook Road may experience delays. The Roaring Brook Road bridge is being replaced this summer. Once the project is completed a bridge on Route 16 adjacent to Parson's Corner and the Barton United Church is scheduled to be replaced.

Digging at the Roaring Brook Road site caused a breech in the water pipe causing an order to be issued to not use Barton Village water. The do not use water order is in effect as of April 30th while the breech is being repaired. Water users in Barton Village and Glover village are affected by the order. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.