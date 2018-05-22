Council Debates PC Appointment

Following a public debate and executive session the Newport City council appointed Colleen Moore d 'Ortiz to the Planning Commission and Jay Gonyaw to the Development Review Board. The controversy started when PC members believed the mayor did not agree with one of their recommended candidates and was trying to usurp the process. Mayor Paul Monette expressed concerns of his own that an email from the PC chair included a threat to quit if the preferred candidate was not appointed. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.