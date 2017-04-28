Coventry May Open More Roads To ATV Riders

The Borderline Ridge Riders ATV Club hopes the Town of Coventry will open more of their roads to off road vehicles. Club member Gary Poginy told the selectboard Monday evening they would like to use portions of Webster Road, the River Road, the Coventry Station Road and possibly a Class Four Road. The group will mark the roads before the selectboard makes a formal decision....

The request is on the agenda to be discussed again Monday. (Read full story in the weekend edition)