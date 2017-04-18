Coventry Selectboard: More Issues With Clerk and Treasurer Diaz

The Coventry Select Board continues to face off with Town Clerk, Treasurer and former delinquent tax collector Cynthia Diaz. During their meeting Monday evening, the selectboard discussed a civil court date coming up Tuesday, April 25. For months, the selectboard has been at odds with Diaz over her bookkeeping practices. An audit alleges money missing, but nobody has officially said there is any wrong doing. There is a criminal and civil investigation underway, and the FBI is also looking into it. (Read full story Wednesday)