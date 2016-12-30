Coventry Town Clerk Did Not Meet Court Ordered Friday Deadline

By: 
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
Friday, December 30, 2016
COVENTRY, VT

On Friday evening, Coventry Select Board Member Scott Morley said that Coventry Town Clerk and Treasurer, Cynthia Diaz, did not meet a court order issued a day earlier. Thursday, Judge Howard Van Benthuysen ordered Diaz to turn over town financial documents that the Select Board has been requesting for the past several months by 4 p.m., on Friday. The town needs the records so that the auditor can complete the 2015-2016 fiscal year audit. Pick up The Newport Daily Express on Monday morning for more details.

