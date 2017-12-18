Craftsbury Nordic Club Competes in First Eastern Cup Race

FORT KENT, ME–The Craftsbury Nordic team got their Eastern Cup schedule underway this past weekend at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center.

Two North Country students, Callie and Jack Young, and four Craftsbury students, Finn Sweet, Phoebe Sweet, Griffin Wright, and Adrienne Remick participated in the race.

Claire Ellis of North Country is also on the team, but she did not make the trek up for this race.

To find out how the kids did, see the Express on 12-19-17.