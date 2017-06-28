Dailey Memorial Library Renovation Underway

On Wednesday morning trustees, donors and friends of the Dailey Memorial Library in Derby Center celebrated the in-progress construction of a 1600 square foot addition to the building. The original footprint covers 2450 square feet. Both floors will be handicap accessible thanks to a new lift. Handicap accessible bathrooms are also under construction. Space for a children's room an adult room, conference room and rows of computers will be a part of the floor plan. Access to the library will be from the rear of the building where a new parking lot is located. Read more in the Newport Dailey Express.