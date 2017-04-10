Dairy Air Wind Receives Okay For MET Tower

The Public Service Board has granted Dairy Air Wind LLC of Holland a Certificate of Public Good to construct a wind testing tower on the Champney farm. This is the first step in a process that developer David Blittersdorf has undertaken to use the farm as a host site for a 2.2 megawatt wind turbine. Party status was granted to the Holland Planning Commission, several abutting landowners, and Citizens for Responsible Energy in Holland (CREH). The Board said the decision to issue a CPG has no bearing on a different petition filed for the industrial wind turbine. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.