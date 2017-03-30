Dairy Air Wind Site Visit Postponed

A site visit at the Champney Farm in Holland was postponed after the Public Service Board received complaints the visit was not properly warned. Dairy Air Wind, LLC and the Department of Public Service filed a petition on March 29th asking the visit and a public hearing be rescheduled with 12 days notice. Citizens for Responsible Energy in Holland (CREH) filed a complaint on March 20th but Hearing Officer Thomas Knauer did not take action on their petition as the organization does not have party status. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.