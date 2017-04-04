Dave's Rubbish Removal Loses Hauling Privilege In Barton

On Monday evening the Barton select board revoked the registration allowing Dave's Rubbish Removal to pick up rubbish and recyclable material in the town effective April 17th. The decision came after efforts to compel the company to file monthly waste and recycling tonnage totals with the town failed. The state requires all regional and municipal waste management districts to file monthly reports to remain in compliance. According to town clerk Kristin Atwood the company hasn't filed since prior to January, 2016. Customers have a grace period until April 17th to contract services with the five haulers in compliance with the law. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.