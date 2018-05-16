DEATH INVESTIGATION - ORLEANS, VT

Vermont State Police Report: May 16, 2018, Orleans, VT – On Tuesday night, 5/15/18, about 9:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a female and reported that her husband was pointing a pistol at her and that he was drinking. Troopers responded to the caller's residence, located at 42 Irasburg St. in the town of Orleans, VT.

Upon arrival, troopers could see a male subject lying on the floor inside the residence. After receiving no response, troopers entered the residence and located the male subject, identified as Randall Swartz, age 58, lying on the floor with an apparent wound to his torso. Randall Swartz was alive but unresponsive. Troopers located an adult 54 year old female was deceased on the floor in the same room. The exact location and nature of her injuries have not yet been determined. Rescue personnel responded and transported Randall Swartz to North Country Hospital in Newport. He was subsequently transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to investigate this death. The scene has been secured, and the Crime Scene Search Team will be responding this morning to process the scene and collect evidence. The deceased will be transported to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. Detectives are working closely with the Orleans County State's Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time. (Watch the Express for updates)