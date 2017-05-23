DEC Offers Plan To Reduce Phosphorus Runoff In Memphremagog Watershed

To comply with Act 64 the clean water act the Department of Environmental Conservation has unveiled a 20 year plan targeting waste water treatment plants, agriculture and forestry lands, developed land, stream bank erosion, roads and impervious surfaces. The goal is to reduce phosphorus in the Memphremagog watershed, a body of water that spans the USA and Canada. While 71 percent of the watershed is in Vermont, 73 percent of Lake Memphremagog's surface area is in Quebec. Watershed Coordinator Ben Copans presented the plan on Monday evening at the state office building. Hearings are scheduled for Brighton and Craftsbury as well. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.