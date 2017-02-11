Denis Chenette To Run For Newport City Council
By:
ED BARBER
Saturday, February 11, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Former alderman and long time planning commission member Denis Chenette has tossed his hat in the ring after a two year absence to run for the Newport City council. Incumbents Steven Vincent and Jacques Roberge will run for re-election. Chenette offers a positive outlook of the downtown area if developers rebuild the Spates Block and recruits retail, hobby and specialty stores, or a microbrewery to complement the current Main
Street businesses. Read more of Chenette's interview in this week's Newport Daily Express.
Category: