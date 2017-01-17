Derby Budget Up, $43,000 Bump In Law Enforcement
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Derby voters who head out on Town Meeting Day in March will be asked to approve a municipal budget of $2,775,787, which is an increase of $347,000, or about a 14 percent hike from last year’s budget of $2,428,787. The proposed budget includes $90,000 for law enforcement, about a $43,000 increase over last year’s budget amount. The funds include the possibility that the town may have to pay for dispatch services. Law enforcement is not the only reason for the increase. Town and Zoning Administrator Bob Kelley said that about $140,000 of the budget, is for the town’s 20 percent share of a grant from the Federal Lands Access Program to replace two culverts. One is on Eagle Point and the other is on John’s River
