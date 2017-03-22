Derby El Employee Charged With Child Cruelty

Kimberly A. Swett, 46, of Derby Line is facing a charge of cruelty to a child under 10 years old according to a press release issued Vermont State Police Trooper Marie Beland. Swett works at Derby Elementary School and works in the school’s resource room according to the school’s website. Police were contacted Monday, March 20, regarding an alleged assault that took place at the Derby Elementary School, in Derby. According to police a subsequent investigation revealed Swett, listed in the report as a North Country Supervisory Union Employee, had assaulted a minor. Based on information gathered during the investigation, Swett is being charged with Cruelty to children under 10 by one over 16. She will appear in court April 4 to answer to the charge.