Derby Working With Owners of Alleged Junkyard

The Town of Derby is working with home owners on cleaning up their property. The town is alleging that they have an unpermitted junk yard.

“If you go by there you’ll see,” Derby Zoning Administrator Bob Kelley said. “They have dismantled campers, cars and all kinds of stuff.”

Kelley, who recently visited the property said it looks like the owners are starting to cooperate with the town. He issued a violation notice to the owners for operating a junkyard without a permit October 20, 2016. Anyone who doesn’t work with the town within seven days could face court action. (Read more Wednesday)