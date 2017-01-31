Dr. Lockridge Willing To Provide Cancer Care When Norris Cotton Cancer Center Pulls Out

Newport Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Leslie Lockridge is ready to provide care to cancer patients once the Norris Cotton Cancer Center based out of the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center pulls its doctors out of North Country Hospital this spring. (Photo by Christopher Roy)
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
NEWPORT, VT

Newport Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Leslie Lockridge is willing to provide medical treatments for local cancer patients who see visiting doctors from the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at North Country Hospital. Earlier this month, North Country Hospital announced that Norris Cotton Cancer Center, based at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., plans to pull its doctors out of North Country.
“We have a good sized facility,” said Lockridge, who has a private practice on Union Street. “Space is always a challenge, but we can make it do what we need to do.”

