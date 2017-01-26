Drowning In Willoughby Lake
By:
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Thursday, January 26, 2017
WESTMORE, VT
An ice fisherman fell through the ice and drown Thursday morning.
Sgt. Andrew Jensen from Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby confirmed that an individual whom has not yet been identified went through the ice on Willoughby Lake near Blueberry Point Lane in Westmore.
“It was an ice fisherman who walked out on ice that was apparently not thick enough to hold his body weight and fell through,” Jensen said Thursday morning. “He was pronounced dead by EMT personnel.”
Police are still investigating. Watch for more details in Friday’s Newport Daily Express.
Category: