Economy And Workforce Education Focus Of Governor
By:
ED BARBER
Monday, January 16, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
Coventry Representative Mike Marcotte said newly elected Governor Phil Scott is focusing on the economy and workforce education. With a new legislative session underway the Commerce Committee of which he serves will be busy with legislation that coordinates job training programs across several state agencies. Another bill (HB-42) will allow unchartered towns the option of allowing the governing body to appoint town clerks and treasurers instead of electing them. A provision in the bill also addresses people serving conflicting roles such as treasurer and auditor. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
