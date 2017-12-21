Education Fund Deficit Impacts Local Budget Planning

Governor Phil Scott's target of a cap on education spending is putting a crimp in local school budgets. The governor wants to limit the increase in equalized per pupil spending to 2.5 percent this next fiscal year. The North Country Union High School board is able to comply with the governor's mandate. The junior high school's per pupil spending increase is 9.89 percent, almost four times the governor's target, despite a decrease in the budget of $114,000. Principal Nicole Corbett said an additional cut in spending of $232,000 is necessary to reach the 2.5 percent target. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.