Educator Pleads No Contest in Juvenile Assault Case, Accused of hitting six-year-old with a rope

A local educator accused of hitting a six year old disabled boy with a knotted rope at Derby Elementary School pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor charge of child cruelty. Kimberly Swett, 47, of Derby Line saw a second misdemeanor charge of simple assault dismissed by the state as part of a plea deal.

She was sentenced to one to two years, all suspended, and placed on probation for two years under standard and special conditions that include no contact with the victim, 200 hours of community service, going before the reparative board, and no employment that involves supervision of children or working with children.

At the arraignment Tuesday Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett explained that Swett had allegedly struck the autistic child with a 20-inch piece of knotted rope.

Barrett told the court that the case is especially offensive because the offender is an educator and an educator is supposed to protect children.

“We have a victim who is a six-year-old boy who is about 60 pounds soaking wet, a very small child,” she said. “He was struck with a weapon and that is not acceptable within our community.” (Read details in the Express Wednesday)