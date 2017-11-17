Elks Thanksgiving Dinner Not Happening, Held Instead at the American Legion

The aroma of turkey, potatoes, rolls and pies will not rise from the Derby Elks Lodge this Thanksgiving Day. In fact, their annual dinner is not happening at all. Frances Dewing who cooked the meal for years decided to retire from it and nobody stepped up to replace her.

The dinner had been a partnership between the Elks Lodge and the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging as well as community volunteers who helped make the dinner happen.

Just because the dinner is not happening at the Elks’ Lodge doesn’t mean community members who depend on it will go without. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Alfred Pepin Post #798 and The American Legion Newport Post #21 have teamed up together to hold a dinner at the American Legion Hall on Veteran’s Avenue in Newport City.

