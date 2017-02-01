Emergency Dispatch Creates Delay In Getting Mutual Aid To Fire
By:
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
BARTON, VT
An issue with emergency dispatchers created a delay in getting mutual aid to a fire that destroyed a home at 905 Duck Pond Road in Barton early Wednesday morning.
The delay came when emergency dispatchers did not properly call out the Orleans Fire Department, said Barton Fire Chief Kevin Tartaglio, who explained the first alert known as tones did not go out over the air.
Category: