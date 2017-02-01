Emergency Dispatch Creates Delay In Getting Mutual Aid To Fire

Fire destroyed this home on Duck Pond Road in Barton Wednesday morning. (Photo by Christopher Roy)
By: 
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
BARTON, VT

An issue with emergency dispatchers created a delay in getting mutual aid to a fire that destroyed a home at 905 Duck Pond Road in Barton early Wednesday morning.

The delay came when emergency dispatchers did not properly call out the Orleans Fire Department, said Barton Fire Chief Kevin Tartaglio, who explained the first alert known as tones did not go out over the air.

