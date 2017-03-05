Falcons Advance to Semifinals With 2-0 Victory Over the Milton Yellowjackets

JAY–After a week-long break, the North Country Falcons took to the ice on Saturday night to square off against the Milton Yellowjackets in the quarterfinal round of the Division II boy’s hockey playoffs.

The Falcons would get a goal in the first, a goal in the second, and ride the excellent play of senior netminder Dana Marsh to a 2-0 win to advance to the semifinals against Hartford on Tuesday in Hartford at 6:00.

For more, see the Express on 3-6-17.