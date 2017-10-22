Falcons Fall 2-1 to Harwood on Senior Day.

The North Country Falcons celebrated their outgoing seniors prior to the start of their regular season finale on Friday afternoon.

Aimie Morse, Kirsten Avery, Gwen Pettengill, Soleil Bouffard and Mikayla Mayhew were recognized for their contributions to the team in a pre-game ceremony.

As for the game itself, the Falcons would battle tough, but a late goal by Harwood broke a 1-1 tie and gave the win to the visitors.

For more, see the Express on 10-23-17.