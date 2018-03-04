Falcons Topple Colonels 44-33 to Earn First Trip Back to the Patrick Gym Since 1996

It’s been a long time since the North Country Falcon girls have been to the Patrick Gym to play in a semifinal basketball game.

Twenty-two years to be exact.

But this year they’re going back.

Led by the dynamic duo of Kylie Wright and Carley Giroux, the 3rd seeded Falcons were able to defeat the number 11 Brattleboro Colonels 44-33 to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1996.

