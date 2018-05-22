Falcons Use the Long Ball to Blow Past Cougars on Senior Day

North Country’s game against the MMU Cougars on Monday was also the Falcons’ Senior Game, and prior to the start of the contest seniors Callie Young, Kasey Champney, and Kylie Wright were recognized for their four years with the program.

Twice the Falcons found themselves down by three or more runs, but each time they would fight back to take the lead, and in the end North Country would prevail in six innings.

For more, see the Express on 5-23-18.