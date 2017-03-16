Fast Start Sends West Rutland Past Craftsbury in 61-33 Semifinal Victory

BARRE–The third ranked Craftsbury Lady Chargers traveled to the Barre Auditorium to take on the second seeded West Rutland Golden Horde on Wednesday night in a Division IV semifinal game.

The Horde got out to a terrific start, scoring twenty-one points in the first quarter to help them defeat Craftsbury and move on to take Mount St. Joseph in the Division IV finals.

For more, see the Express on 3-17-17.