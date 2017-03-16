Fast Start Sends West Rutland Past Craftsbury in 61-33 Semifinal Victory
Mike Olmstead
Thursday, March 16, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
BARRE–The third ranked Craftsbury Lady Chargers traveled to the Barre Auditorium to take on the second seeded West Rutland Golden Horde on Wednesday night in a Division IV semifinal game.
The Horde got out to a terrific start, scoring twenty-one points in the first quarter to help them defeat Craftsbury and move on to take Mount St. Joseph in the Division IV finals.
