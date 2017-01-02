Fatal Accident on Interstate 91 Near Barton

A driver was killed in a car accident on Interstate 91 on the northbound side near Barton, a State Police dispatcher confirmed. As of 9 pm Monday the north bound side was blocked as emergency responders waited for the Medical Examiner to arrive. Another driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Barton Fire Chief. The fire department was on the scene and sprayed the vehicles down as a precaution. There was no fire, the chief said. The names of the victims have not been released and no other information was available. Police will issue a press release after the family is notified. Police were still at the scene as of 10 pm Monday.