Fatal Accident Updated

White River Woman Died in Car Accident Near Barton

Stacy Bissell, 45, of White River Junction died in the car accident near the Barton on Interstate 91. According to State Police Trooper Michael LaCource she was travelling southbound when her car crossed the median hitting a northbound car driven by Richard Farrar, 59, of Newport. He was transported to North Country Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Read more details in the Express Wednesday