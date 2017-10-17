Field Hockey Falcons Falls to Lyndon 2-1 in OT

LYNDON CENTER–As the season keeps winding down, the North Country field hockey team seems to be getting stronger and stronger.

The last time the Falcons and the Lyndon Institute Vikings squared off, the Vikings came away with a 5-0 win on the Falcons’ home field.

This time around it would be a much closer affair, as the Falcons and Vikings headed into overtime tied at one, with the Vikings getting the game-winning tally with four minutes left in the extra session.

For more, see the Express on 10-18-17.