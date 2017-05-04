Filming of Horror Movie Comes To NEK

For the several weeks this spring, parts of the Northeast Kingdom will be the set of a horror film. Writer and director Christopher Wells, owner of Kaleidoscope Pictures of Brooklyn, NY, wrote The Luring with the idea that filming would take place around the Northeast Kingdom, including inside a home his mother owns in the NEK. Filming began April 17 and will wrap up May 14. Filming is taking place in Lowell, Lyndonville, and St. Johnsbury.