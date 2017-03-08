Fire Destroys Harvey Lyon's Barn In Barton

The Barton Fire Department was called out late Tuesday evening to a fire on Roaring Brook Road. The empty barn belonging to Harvey Lyons was fully engulfed in flames when the department arrived. Fire chief Kevin Tartaglio said the cause of the fire is undetermined. A fire marshal was on the scene at 8am this morning. Tartaglio surmised the fire may have started by heat tape wrapped around water pipes in the milk parlor. The barn is being used for storage, but a nearby barn housed horses which the water is intended for. No animals were injured or lost in the blaze. A pole burned in the fire leading Fairpoint, Comcast, and the Barton Electric Department to replace the pole and restore service. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.