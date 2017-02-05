Flannel Friday For Food A School Affair
By:
ED BARBER
Sunday, February 5, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The second annual Flannel Friday For Food fundraiser sponsored by the staff at NCSU was held last week. Students and staff across the NCSU school district participated in the event to raise fund for the food shelf in Newport and Brighton. The school that raises the most money is awarded the Golden Fleece. The school with the highest participation rate receives the Silver Fleece. Last year NCSU raised $2600 with Brighton receiving recognition for raising the most money. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: