Flash Flood Watch in Northern Vermont from the National Weather Service

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for all of central and northern Vermont.

* From Noon Monday through Monday evening.

* Numerous showers and thunderstorms with very high rainfall rates

of 1 to 2 inches per hour will have the potential to produce

localized flash flooding.

* Urban street flooding from clogged storm drainages, along with

washed out culverts and dirt roads are possible, especially

across the higher terrain. In addition, rapid rises on smaller

streams and rivers are likely in the most persistent

thunderstorm activity.

Recommended actions

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor latest forecasts and be prepared to take

action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.