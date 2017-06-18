Flash Flood Watch in Northern Vermont from the National Weather Service
FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for all of central and northern Vermont.
* From Noon Monday through Monday evening.
* Numerous showers and thunderstorms with very high rainfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour will have the potential to produce
localized flash flooding.
* Urban street flooding from clogged storm drainages, along with
washed out culverts and dirt roads are possible, especially
across the higher terrain. In addition, rapid rises on smaller
streams and rivers are likely in the most persistent
thunderstorm activity.
Recommended actions
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor latest forecasts and be prepared to take
action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
