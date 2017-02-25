FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BURLINGTON VT
455 PM EST SAT FEB 25 2017
...The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a flood
warning for the following rivers in Vermont...
Missisquoi River Near North Troy
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Safety message...
If you live or travel near streams and rivers seek higher ground
immediately at first signs of rising water. Obey all road closure
signs, they are there for your safety. Do not attempt to drive
through flooded areas, most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Turn
around, don`t drown!
The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Missisquoi River Near North Troy.
* from this evening to Sunday afternoon...Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 4:30 PM Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by Saturday night and continue to
rise to near 10.2 feet by after midnight Sunday. The river will
fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.
* Impact...At 9.0 feet...Water floods farmlands along the Missisquoi
River from Lowell to North Troy. Low lying portions of Loop Road
near Troy and Westfield will flood, as well as portions of River
Road from Troy to North Troy.
Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA weather radio, or by
visiting our web site at: weather.gov.
The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Barton River At Coventry.
* from Sunday morning to late Sunday night...Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 4:30 PM Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by early Sunday and continue to
rise to near 8.5 feet by early Sunday afternoon. The river will
fall below flood stage by Monday morning.
* Impact...At 8.0 feet...Maple Street and River Road between Orleans
and Coventry Station will flood. There will be extensive field and
lowland flooding.
