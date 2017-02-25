FLOOD WARNING

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BURLINGTON VT

455 PM EST SAT FEB 25 2017

510 PM EST SAT FEB 25 2017

...The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a flood

warning for the following rivers in Vermont...

Missisquoi River Near North Troy

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Safety message...

If you live or travel near streams and rivers seek higher ground

immediately at first signs of rising water. Obey all road closure

signs, they are there for your safety. Do not attempt to drive

through flooded areas, most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Turn

around, don`t drown!

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Missisquoi River Near North Troy.

* from this evening to Sunday afternoon...Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 4:30 PM Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by Saturday night and continue to

rise to near 10.2 feet by after midnight Sunday. The river will

fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

* Impact...At 9.0 feet...Water floods farmlands along the Missisquoi

River from Lowell to North Troy. Low lying portions of Loop Road

near Troy and Westfield will flood, as well as portions of River

Road from Troy to North Troy.

Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA weather radio, or by

visiting our web site at: weather.gov.

Barton River At Coventry

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Barton River At Coventry.

* from Sunday morning to late Sunday night...Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 4:30 PM Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by early Sunday and continue to

rise to near 8.5 feet by early Sunday afternoon. The river will

fall below flood stage by Monday morning.

* Impact...At 8.0 feet...Maple Street and River Road between Orleans

and Coventry Station will flood. There will be extensive field and

lowland flooding.