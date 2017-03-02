National Weather Serivce

Jurisdictions: Orleans County

Headline: Flood Warning issued March 02 at 2:55PM EST until March 04 at 12:11AM EST by NWS Burlington

Description: ...The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a flood warning for the following rivers in Vermont...Barton River At Coventry. The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a* Flood Warning for The Barton River At Coventry.* from this evening to late Friday night...Or until the warning is cancelled.* At 2:30 PM Thursday the stage was 7.7 feet.* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.* Minor flooding is forecast.* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by Thursday evening and continue to rise to near 8.3 feet by after midnight Friday. The river will fall below flood stage by Friday evening.* Impact...At 8.0 feet...Maple Street and River Road between Orleans and Coventry Station will flood. There will be extensive field and lowland flooding.&&

Instructions: Safety message...If you live or travel near streams and rivers seek higher ground immediately at first signs of rising water. Obey all road closure signs, they are there for your safety. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas, most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Turnaround, don`t drown.