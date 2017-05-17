Former Newport Woman Stabbed To Death

SEBRING, FL -- Shirley Anne Temple, 51, formerly of Newport was stabbed to death Tuesday. Temple was living with her boyfriend, Richard Conway Strickland, 51, in Sebring, FL. He is now facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly admitted to stabbing Temple to death late Tuesday, May 16, a press release from the Sheriff's Department in Sebring, FL states. Strickland was covered “almost head to toe” in blood and sitting on a chair outside his mobile home when the first deputy arrived just before 10:30 p.m., police said. (Read more in the Express Thursday)