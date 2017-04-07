Four IP Residents Arrested for Trafficking Heroin from Mass to VT

VT State Police have concluded an investigation regarding trafficking heroin into Vermont from Massachusetts. On March 21, 2017 the Massachusetts State Police stopped Jesse Ramcke, 30, of Island Pond and Travis Pelletier, 27, also of Island Pond in a green Chevy belonging to Jamie Cross, 35,of Island pond on Interstate 91 northbound in Mass.

Mass State Police recovered 601 bags of heroin from the car and Ramcke and Pelletier were arrested.

After learning of the stop, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Pelletier for violating conditions of release stemming from a March 16 car stop in Hartford, VT in which Pelletier along with Clair Deslandes Sr, 58, of Island Pond and another person were arrested for possessing 1,418 bags of heroin. The March 21 investigation by the VSP determined that Deslandes, Pelletier, Ramcke and Cross conspired to have Ramcke and Pelletier purchase heroin in Mass on March 21 and return to Island Pond to use and sell the heroin. The investigation also determined that Pelletier violated his conditions of release pertaining to the previous arrest by violating his curfew, leaving Essex County and possessing heroin.

They have been cited to appear in Windsor Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 23 for charges including conspiracy to traffic and deliver heroin.