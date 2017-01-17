Four Lives Saved By Working Smoke Detectors

Detective Credits Intervention By Assistant Fire Chief

An assistant fire chief who decided to contact the state Department for Children and Families (DCF) after learning on January 5 that a house on Four Wheel Drive Road in Brighton was not equipped with working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors might be ultimately responsible for saving four lives.

Meanwhile, a fire that destroyed the home early Sunday, January 15 is under investigation for origin and cause because the fire chief was concerned about the circumstances leading up to the event.

Fire Safety Investigator Tim Angell had ordered the homeowners to install smoke and CO detectors and to have an electrician inspect the home. The owners had the detectors installed, and sent photographic proof to Angell. The fire occurred soon after and the alarms sounded warning the residents.