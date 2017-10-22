Future Farmers of America: The Next Generation

A new generation of farmers and related careers in the agriculture industry are meeting Friday afternoons after school at the North Country Career Center (NCCC). The mission is to explore their interests in a plethora of career pathways, participate in competitions that demonstrate their mastery of the subject matter, learn leadership skills, and public speaking.

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter at NCCC under the guidance of Emily Dehoff and Sam Nijensohn is quite active. Several dozen students including from Lake Region UHS meet on Friday after school to organize and participate in educational activities. (Read more the Newport Daily Monday)