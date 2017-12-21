Giroux Leads the Way as North Country Defeats Lyndon Institute For the Second Time this Season

NEWPORT–Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

With the North Country gymnasium decorated with posters and balloons and the seats full of spectators, Falcon fans were hoping to witness Kylie Wright join the 1,000 point club against the Lyndon Institute Vikings.

Unfortunately this would not be the night they were hoping for.

Lyndon employed a box plus one defense and basically double and even triple teamed Wright all night, and despite a flurry of points late in the fourth, Kylie finished the night with ten points, one short of the eleven needed to get to 1,000.

As for the game itself, it would be a tight defensive contest for both teams, but North Country would surge in the second half, taking a 23-19 third quarter lead and turning it into a 44-33 win.

For the full story, see the Express on 12-22-17.