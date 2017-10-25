Giroux Nets Two in the Second to Give Falcons First Home Playoff Win Since 1998

The North Country Falcons opened up the 2017 postseason by welcoming in the Middlebury Tigers for the first meeting between the two teams this year.

The Falcons would control the game from start to finish, and when the final horn sounded, North Country picked up their first home playoff win since 1998, and their first postseason win since 2008, as Carley Giroux’s two goals gave the home team a 2-1 victory.