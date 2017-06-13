Governor Phil Scott Signs Bills Supporting Logging Industry
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
There was something for everyone on Monday morning as Governor Phil Scott signed three logging and agricultural bills into law. Farmers can raise and process more chickens, loggers are now exempt from sales and use tax charges on equipment, and a study commission will learn why Vermont has the lowest per capita accident rate in New England but the highest Worker Compensation rates. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: