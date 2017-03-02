Grants Awarded: Vista Signs 10 Year Lease, Waterfront Improvements Planned
Thursday, March 2, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Vista Foods grocery store at the Waterfront Plaza in Newport entered into a 10-year lease with Ernie and Tony Pomerleau of Pomerleau Real Estate, the Burlington firm that owns the plaza.There will be improvements to the interior and exterior of the building. In addition the bike path will be expanded by the lake and picnic tables will be added. (Read all about it in the Express Weekend Edition)
