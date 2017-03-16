Green Lantern Group Updates Derby On Solar Development Plans
Thursday, March 16, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Derby Selectboard decided to have an attorney check over a proposed offer from Green Lantern Group of Waterbury to enter into a 20-year agreement to buy net metering credits that would help the town save money on its electric bill. After the vote Monday at their regular meeting, selectboard chair Grant Spates said he will see if they can use the same attorney Newport City is using to review the same offer.
Category: