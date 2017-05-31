Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EDT Wed May 31 2017

Eastern Clinton-Southeastern St. Lawrence-Southern Franklin-

Western Clinton-Western Essex-Eastern Essex-Grand Isle-

Western Franklin-Orleans-Essex-Western Chittenden-Lamoille-Caledonia-

Washington-Western Addison-Orange-Western Rutland-Windsor-

Eastern Franklin-Eastern Chittenden-Eastern Addison-Eastern Rutland-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern New York, central

Vermont, northeast Vermont, northwest Vermont and southern Vermont.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

From Weather Service Burlington

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop near the northern

Adirondacks early this afternoon, before tracking eastward across the

Champlain Valley and the remainder of central and eastern Vermont

during the mid to late afternoon hours. A few strong to severe

thunderstorms are expected to develop, containing hail, strong winds,

and brief heavy downpours. Dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, of

course, is always a threat with thunderstorms as well.

Those with outdoor plans this afternoon into early this evening are

advised to stay tuned to the latest forecasts and possible warning

information as the day progresses.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.