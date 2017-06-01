Highland Center For the Arts Opening Weekend Events

Grand Opening Celebration

Friday, June 2 - Sunday, June 4, Greensboro, VT

GRAND OPENING EVENT

Free

All events are free and open to the public, food and beverages may be purchased—no reservations necessary.

Appropriate for all ages.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

7:00 pm — DANCE PARTY

Dance your socks off with The Renegade Groove, a 7-piece funk-rock band from Burlington, Vermont.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

9:00 am – 1:00 pm Join us, along with WDEV and WLVB, at 9 AM for a morning of entertainment with Ken Squire’s live broadcast from HCA of “Music to go to the Dump by”. Also on-hand will be Dave Rowell, Lee Kittell and Roland Lajoie. Stop by for a cup of coffee, or to just say hello. Enter your name for drawings throughout the morning – prizes include free tickets to events at Highland Center for the Arts, gift certificates from Millers Thumb, Willey’s Store, something delicious from the cafe, and more….

12:30 – 2:30 pm — HAZEN UNION’S THEATER CLASS & DRAMA CLUB

10 Minute Plays every 10 minutes

2:00−4:00 pm — COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE CELEBRATION

Picnic on the lawn with Back Road BBQ, tours of Highland Center for the Arts, and Dorian Sarris on Piano

2:00 – 2:45 pm — MAGIC AND SOAP BUBBLES WITH ROB MERMIN

3:00 – 3:45 pm — HEIDI LAUREN DUKE: SINGING STYLES THROUGH THE AGES

7:00 pm — BLUEGRASS CONCERT

Get ready to stomp your feet to some old-school country and bluegrass music with the Radio Rangers.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

5:00 pm — PIANO RECITAL BY DIANE HULING

6:00 pm — CASPIAN ARTS SHOW OPENING

featuring food and wine from the Hardwick Street Café.

7:30 pm — VERMONT SYMPHONIC WINDS CONCERT

For more info: http://highlandartsvt.org/