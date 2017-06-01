Highland Center For the Arts Opening Weekend Events
Grand Opening Celebration
Friday, June 2 - Sunday, June 4, Greensboro, VT
GRAND OPENING EVENT
Free
All events are free and open to the public, food and beverages may be purchased—no reservations necessary.
Appropriate for all ages.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
7:00 pm — DANCE PARTY
Dance your socks off with The Renegade Groove, a 7-piece funk-rock band from Burlington, Vermont.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
9:00 am – 1:00 pm Join us, along with WDEV and WLVB, at 9 AM for a morning of entertainment with Ken Squire’s live broadcast from HCA of “Music to go to the Dump by”. Also on-hand will be Dave Rowell, Lee Kittell and Roland Lajoie. Stop by for a cup of coffee, or to just say hello. Enter your name for drawings throughout the morning – prizes include free tickets to events at Highland Center for the Arts, gift certificates from Millers Thumb, Willey’s Store, something delicious from the cafe, and more….
12:30 – 2:30 pm — HAZEN UNION’S THEATER CLASS & DRAMA CLUB
10 Minute Plays every 10 minutes
2:00−4:00 pm — COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE CELEBRATION
Picnic on the lawn with Back Road BBQ, tours of Highland Center for the Arts, and Dorian Sarris on Piano
2:00 – 2:45 pm — MAGIC AND SOAP BUBBLES WITH ROB MERMIN
3:00 – 3:45 pm — HEIDI LAUREN DUKE: SINGING STYLES THROUGH THE AGES
7:00 pm — BLUEGRASS CONCERT
Get ready to stomp your feet to some old-school country and bluegrass music with the Radio Rangers.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
5:00 pm — PIANO RECITAL BY DIANE HULING
6:00 pm — CASPIAN ARTS SHOW OPENING
featuring food and wine from the Hardwick Street Café.
7:30 pm — VERMONT SYMPHONIC WINDS CONCERT
For more info: http://highlandartsvt.org/
