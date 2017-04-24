Hospital Gets Pardon From Green Mountain Care Board
NEWPORT, VT
North Country Hospital received a pardon from the Green Mountain Care Board for going above its anticipated net income target. During a recent interview Claudio Fort, president and CEO of North Country Hospital explained that the hospital’s net revenue for the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2016, was $1.2 million over what the Green Mountain Care Board projected. (Read full story in the Express Monday)
