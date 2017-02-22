HOTS at Jay Peak Resort in March

Hope on the Slopes is a fun and exciting way to raise money for the American Cancer Society (ACS) all while doing what many in the community enjoy best in the dead of Winter: skiing and riding the slopes at Jay Peak.

Sunday, March 5, 2017 will mark the 6th year of ‘HOTS’ as many refer to the event at Jay Peak. The event benefits ACS and its programs. It was originally started in Bolton Valley in 2011 and brought to Jay Peak in 2012 (Read full story by Sunny Naughton Thursday)